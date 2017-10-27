Traffic stop leaves two in custody

Around 7: 30 p.m. Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop at Loop 567 and Summerlin Dr. During the stop, Randy Lee Jones, 35, of Lipan, was found to be in possession of under a gram of meth. The passenger Sean Michael Lee James, 33, of Granbury, gave a fake name to the deputies and admitted to eating several Xanax pills.

Jones is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony. James is charged with failure to identify, a misdemeanor, and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.