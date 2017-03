Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Hood County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped 34-year-old Travis James Cagle. During the stop Cagle got back into his vehicle before the traffic stop was over and fled. The deputy gave chase. Cagle drove approximately 300 yards down Old Granbury Road before pulling over again without incident. He was arrested and charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony with a $5,00 bond.