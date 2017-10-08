Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

During a traffic stop around 5 p.m., Wednesday on the east side of the Highway 377 bridge, Hood County Sheriff’s Office deputies had to wrestle with a Granbury woman to prevent her from eating methamphetamine, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Brandy Michelle Cummins, 35, also brought a methamphetamine pipe into the Hood County Jail during the booking process, he said. She was charged with felonies for tampering with evidence and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. She was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony, and a misdemeanor for resisting arrest.