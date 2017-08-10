Traffic stop lands 2 drug suspects in jail

Drugs and credit cards that didn’t belong to them landed two people in jail Wednesday.

Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Hood County deputies stopped a car with Tamara Vee Patton, 54, from Granbury, and Corey Mikel Weldon, 39, who claimed to be homeless inside in the 4100 block of Tin Top Highway, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Patton was arrested and charged with third-degree felonies for possession of a firearm and tampering with evidence. She was charged with state jail felony for possession of identifying information, and four state felony charges of possession of a controlled substance. She is also charged with three misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance and marijuana.

Weldon was arrested and charged with two state jail felonies for possession of identifying information and possession of a controlled substance.