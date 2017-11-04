The Toys for Tots Holiday Shopping Extravaganza takes place at Celebration Hall on the square Thursday, Nov. 30 from 2-7 p.m. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy, or a monetary donation. Raffle tickets will be drawn at 6:30 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win.
Check this out for more information.
Toys for Tots has new event scheduled Nov. 30
