Toys for Tots has new event scheduled Nov. 30

The Toys for Tots Holiday Shopping Extravaganza takes place at Celebration Hall on the square Thursday, Nov. 30 from 2-7 p.m. Admission is a new, unwrapped toy, or a monetary donation. Raffle tickets will be drawn at 6:30 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win.
