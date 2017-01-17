About 60 Tolar and Tolar-area residents, including the school superintendent and school board members, attended a Town Hall meeting Tuesday night to receive information about a possible Vista Sand site. The proposed site would be on 500 acres off Electric Road about one mile east of Tolar. Concerns include lowered property values, health risks, impacts on groundwater and excessive noise and lighting. Vista Sand representatives Joe Drew and Mike Fleet insisted that the project is not a done deal, and said they will relay citizens’ concerns to the company’s owners. If plans move forward, the plant is expected to be operational by summer. Vista Sand, which has a plant in the Cresson area, is one of the county’s largest employers.