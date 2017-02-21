Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Monday for pointing a rifle at his wife, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Monday around 1 p.m., Hood County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Hwy. 377 West in response to a disturbance, he said. They were told that Isaac William Ives, 31, of Tolar, had pointed a 22 cal. rifle at his 25-year-old wife during an argument.

No one was injured during the incident. Ives was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, a first degree felony with a $75,000 bond.