Today (Tuesday) is Election Day!

Judging from how early voting numbers stacked up against a comparable election in 2015 (not well), a lot of registered voters have been dragging their feet on the 2017 General Election. Seven constitutional amendments are on the ballot, and races for the Granbury School Board, Granbury City Council and Tolar School Board hang in the balance. Today – Tuesday, Nov. 7 – is Election Day and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters with an acceptable form of identification can vote at any of the county’s 10 Vote Centers. The HCN will post results tonight on its website and Facebook page.