Tidwell earns top award from United Way of Hood County

Jerry Tidwell was given the Because We Care Award by the United Way of Hood County during its campaign kickoff Thursday at Hewlett Park. UW Board President Doug Dobbins made the presentation noting the award is the top honor given by the United Way of Hood County each year. The Toni Brown-Belew Partner Agency Award went to Forward Training Center. Marilyn Luton was given The Hank Stone Award for her leadership, commitment and willingness to go above and beyond to help United Way. Diann Lewis, general manager of Kroger Marketplace, was given the Captain of the Team Award as a pacesetter who has shown excellent leadership.