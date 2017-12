A Tolar High School student with a drug-laced brownie was arrested on the school campus Friday, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Curren Dodds, 17, of Bluff Dale, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, a second-degree felony with a $20,000 bond. School staff had caught Dodds in possessing of the THC brownie, he said.