Congressman Mike Conaway (R-Midland) has at least three challengers for the District 11 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives that he has held since 2005. (With several hours left to go before the filing deadline, other contenders could conceivably appear.) Challengers include one Republican – Paul Myers of Midland – and Democrats Eric Pfalzgraf of Odessa and Jennie Lou Leeder of Llano.