Police are looking for a suspect or suspects who stole soft drinks from a concession stand after failing to find cash in the register.

On Wednesday, Granbury police officers were dispatched to the concession stand located at 600 West Moore Street in reference to a burglary.

The suspect or suspects made forcible entry into the building. Two cash registers were damaged but contained no money. The registers were valued at $250 each.

Miscellaneous soft drinks were also missing valued at approximately $30.

This incident is under investigation by the department.