Thief stole $50,000 from vehicle

Investigators are looking for a thief who stole$50,000 from a vehicle in Hood County.

The theft occurred when one or more suspects took a bank bag out of a vehicle on Oct. 9. The vehicle was on Ports O Call, a residential street south of Granbury, when the theft occurred.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hood County Crime Stoppers at 817-573-8477 or go online to submit a tip at www.hoodcountycrimestoppers.com. The Crime Stoppers app can also be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

All tips remain anonymous. If a tip leads to an arrest and indictment, tipsters could receive up to a $1,000 reward.