Theft cost Station 70 about $1,500 in building materials

A thief took several steel pieces from a Hood County fire station, and investigators need the public’s help to solve the case.

On or around Sept. 27, a suspect stole the items from Fire Station 70, located on Hilltop Road in Oak Trail Shores.

The suspect’s vehicle is a dark single cab pickup with a short wheelbase.

The thief took two 2×4 steel pipes and two 6×8 steel C-Perlin worth approximately $1,500 total.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Hood County Crime Stoppers at 817-573-8477 or go online to submit a tip at www.hoodcountycrimestoppers.com.