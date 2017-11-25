The survey says…

This mystery item was found mixed in with a box of old survey equipment given to the Texas Christian University geology department.

A yellow repair tag attached to the handle on the back reads “War Department” but has no information written on the printed form. The front of the item has a rotating dial marked to measure up to 360 degrees. A level is mounted in the middle of the dial pointing at the 90-degree angles. A knob on the top right corner turns the dial, and there are several other knobs and pieces with no discernible use.

A wooden handle, similar to a basket handle supported by metal brackets, allows the item to be grasped firmly underneath.

The item is about 5 inches square.

If you recognize this item or have an idea how it was used, give us a call or an email explaining what you know about the object and how you learned about it so we can share the information in a future issue of the paper.

If you have a historical or odd item around your home or business that you would like to know more about, send a photo and a short description to the Hood County News.

Direct calls and emails to Bethany Kurtz at [email protected] or 817-573-7066, ext. 256.

All submissions need to include the submitter’s full name, city and contact information in case we need to contact you for more information.