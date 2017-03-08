General Granbury’s Birthday Bash returns to the square Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19. The parade route will be a little different with road and sidewalk construction on the square. Parade entries will gather at the Granbury ISD administration parking lot at Pearl and Hannaford streets at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19. Entries will be judged in the staging area. The parade will travel east down Pearl Street, but instead of looping the square, the parade will continue to Hewlett Park, where the parade ends.