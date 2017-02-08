Retired Army Lt. Colonel Rick Eiserman, a noted Civil War scholar and author, will speak at the North Central Texas Civil War Roundtable on Monday, Feb. 13 at Spring Creek Barbeque, 317 E. Highway 377. “Will the Real Pvt. Joe Joskins Step Forward?” is the topic for Eiserman’s talk. He is the author of numerous articles and books, a conductor of Civil War tours, and currently historian of Hood’s Texas Brigade Association.

The meeting begins with dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30 p.m.