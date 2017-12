Around 9 p.m. on Monday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 377 near the Morgan Street exit, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. During the stop, DJ Woolridge, 35, from Cresson, was found in possession of several containers with more than three-quarters of a pound of THC oil, approximately 346 grams, Rose said.

Woolridge was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony with a $25,000 bond.