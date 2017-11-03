Testimony continues for Arizona officer who shot Granbury man

The trial for the former Arizona police officer continued this week. Philip Brailsford, formerly an officer with the Mesa Police Department, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of murdering a Granbury man, Daniel Shaver.

On Monday, the jury heard from Mesa Police Officer Christopher Doane who was also in the hallway during the shooting. Both Shaver and the woman followed police instructions to lay down in the hallway and then to move toward police one at a time, according to Doane’s body camera footage.

Doane testified Shaver would not have been shot if he had complied with police commands.

Thursday, Monica Portillo, the woman who was in the room with Shaver, testified. The coworker had already left when the police called Shaver’s hotel room phone and asked them to step into the hallway, according to her testimony.

She testified Shaver reached down as a reflex to fix his basketball shorts that were falling down as he moved toward police.

More testimony is expected Monday.