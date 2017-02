Art by Telise Rodelv is featured at the Visitors Center this month. She was born and raised in Norway, made her way to the U.S. in her early 20s and finally to Granbury just last spring. Mid-century modern style is “near and dear” to her heart from clothing to art. She was fortunate to be a part of the Torpedo Factory Art Center near Washington D.C., home to the largest number of working artist studios accessible to the public in the United States.