Four teenagers were arrested for stealing two vehicles and other items from three homes on June 27. Deputies arrested Dyllan Pierce Elliott, 17, and Justin Cody Rhea Neuman Jr., 17, both from Granbury as well as Jonathan Dean Pettis, 17, of Sherman and Nicholas Tanner Lopez Fitzpatrick, 17 of Fort Worth, in connection with three home burglaries.

The suspects took a golf cart, a PT Cruiser, alcohol, and several personal items from the crime spree in the 3700 block of Pecan Grove Ct., said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. All four suspects are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony with a $50,000 bond.