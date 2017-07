U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is slated to participate in three Town Hall meetings this week as part of the Concerned Veterans for America’s Defend & Reform: Veterans and Military Town Hall Series. He will appear with Dan Caldwell, the CVA’s policy director. The first Town Hall will be at 1900 Gateway Blvd. in McKinney at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The other Town Halls will be at 9721 Arboretum Boulevard in Austin at 6 p.m. Thursday and at 300 North Loop West Freeway in Houston at noon Saturday.