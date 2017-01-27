Extreme Networks recognized Granbury ISD’s technology staff for their work to improve student’s ability to connect with learning.

The Granbury ISD Technology Department received the Exemplary School Award for excellence in education from Extreme Networks during the monthly school board meeting on Monday. As part of the district’s G2020 strategic plan, the technology department has been working to expand students’ and teachers’ access to devices and the web, said technology department director Amy Wood.

The Exemplary Awards are given to schools that are encouraging 24/7 learning, facilitating individual instruction by using technology to allow every student to tailor their learning experience and encourage curricular growth by using infrastructure to encourage the use of eBooks and streaming video.