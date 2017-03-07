Getting healthier can be as simple as being aware and taking a few small steps, Mambrino Elementary School teachers and staff said.

Seven teachers volunteered to attend a free Step Up, Scale Down program offered by Kelli Pittcock, County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences in Hood County.

On the seventh and final week of the program, the women were reluctant for the program to end.

They smiled and laughed as they shared their experiences and changes they had noticed.

Making shopping lists ahead of time made a big difference in the food she brought into her home, said Angie Wilkins, special education aide.

Getting exercise can also be simple and adjusted to each person.

For more information about the programs, contact Pittcock at [email protected] or 817-579-3280.