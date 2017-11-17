Teacher arrested on school grounds has prior DWI

A Granbury ISD elementary teacher arrested for DWI in a school parking lot Thursday morning has a prior DWI arrest, according to law officials.

Janet Michelle Foster, 45, was arrested in the Emma Roberson Elementary School parking lot in front of students and parents and charged for DWI after dispatchers received a call of a reckless driver on Highway 144.

Foster, a teacher at Emma Roberson, bonded out of jail Friday on the Class A misdemeanor charge, Sheriff Roger Deeds said.

She was convicted of DWI after a 2003 arrest on Highway 144, according to authorities.

When questioned, GISD Public Information Officer Jeff Meador said “misdemeanor history does not necessarily disqualify anyone from being hired.”