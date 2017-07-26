Two friends recently celebrated their friendship’s upcoming one-year anniversary with a tea party photo shoot.

Mark Diebold, a deputy in Tarrant County Constable Office Pct. 5 in the fugitive unit and SWAT, and 1-year-old Evelyn Joy Hall enjoy a cup of tea to celebrate Evelyn’s birthday and the pair’s special bond. The deputy assisted Evelyn’s parents when they couldn’t get from their home in Hood County to the hospital in Fort Worth in time for her birth. A year later, the deputy and the Hall family are close friends.

Photographer Cyndi Williams got the pair together to capture Evelyn and Diebold’s celebration of her birthday.