Tax-free weekend lasts until Sunday

Texas shoppers will get a break from state sales taxes on back to school items this weekend.

The annual sales tax holiday starts Friday and runs until Sunday. The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced for less than $100 from sales tax, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend.

Lists of apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free can be found on the Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.

This year, shoppers are expected to save an estimated $87 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday.