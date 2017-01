The free Skywarn weather class, sponsored by Tarleton State University and the National Weather Service, takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 in Room 102 of the Dr. Lamar Johanson Science Building on the Tarleton campus in Stephenville.

The Skywarn class comes to Hood County next month. The session will be from 7-9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 at Showbiz movie theater in Granbury. No advance registration is required for the free class.