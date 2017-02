Acton Middle School Assistant Principal Kristie Berryman was honored with the Instructional Leader Award by the Effective Schools Project at Tarleton State University. Other Granbury ISD educators nominated for the award were Kellie Lambert, principal at Emma Roberson Elementary School, and Margaret Rodriquez, assistant principal at Granbury Middle School. Nominated for a teaching excellence award was Leska Miller, a kindergarten teacher at Oak Woods School.