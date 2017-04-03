Hood County deputies arrested a Granbury man for possession of methamphetamine Friday.

Around 8 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to the 1300 block of Chippewa Trail after a report of a suspicious person, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Deputies located Brandon Anthony Meyers, 35, who was in possession of 1.4 grams of meth.

Meyers was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony with a $7,500 bond.