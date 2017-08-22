Suspicious person call leads drug arrest

A man and a woman were arrested for drug possession Sunday morning after someone called in a suspicious person in Oak Trail Shores, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

During the incident Christopher Alan Felz, 31, and Ashley Marie McCarrell, 19, were found to be in possession 1.6 grams of meth and 4 grams of steroids, Rose said. Both told jailers they were homeless. They were each charged with a felony for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for possession of controlled substance.