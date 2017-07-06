A Granbury man’s erratic behavior led to his arrest for drug possession on Tuesday. Residents called the sheriff’s office dispatch about a man acting suspiciously in the 3100 block of Shady Lane, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. Neighbors said James Matt Cummings, 58, knocked on a neighbor’s door and gave them a drug pipe, Rose said.

When they contacted Cummings, deputies found he was in possession of 2.4 grams of methamphetamine, he said. Cummings was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony with a $10,000 bond.