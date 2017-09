Hood County deputies were at Jeremy Chad Mashaw’s, 36, homein the 5800 block of Flint Drive in Arrowhead Shores to serve him a felony warrant at about 7 p.m. Tuesday, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

During the incident Mashaw hid from deputies under his home and was eventually arrested, Rose said. Mashaw was charged with evading arrest with previous conviction, a state jail felony with a $5,000 bond and warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a state jail felony.