Suspect arrested in hit-and-run fatality

A man has turned himself in for the hit-and-run death of Martine Ann Turrey, according to Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose.

Leonard Clyde Harkness, 57, from Weatherford, turned himself in on Tuesday at the Hood County Sheriff’s Office and is charged with failed to stop and render aid/accident involving death, a second-degree felony, Rose said.

Turrey, 46, was found dead on Tin Top Highway on Feb. 13 after a hit-and-run accident. The case was a joint investigation with the Hood County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers.

“I’m glad to see all the investigators’ hard work pay off and hope this helps the victim’s family heal from this terrible tragedy,” said Sheriff Roger Deeds.