Around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Hood County deputies arrested Daniel Wade McVay, 34, ofGranbury, who had been driving a vehicle and was intoxicated, said Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose. He was also in possession of 4.3 grams of cocaine, Rose said.

McVay was arrested and charged with DWI, a class B misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony with a $20,000 bond.