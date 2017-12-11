Superintendent to run against state representative

Granbury School Superintendent Jim Largent announced Monday that he will challenge Mike Lang of Granbury for the District 60 House of Representatives seat. Lang is seeking a second term.

“I am very concerned that too many politicians today are taking marching orders from powerful special interests and no longer represent the people who elected them,” Largent said. “When politicians care more about pleasing a handful of wealthy elites than standing up for their districts, communities like ours lose our representation.”

Largent, 52, will run against Lang in the March 6 Republican primary. Largent said he will remain superintendent during the campaign and will retire if elected.