The Hope-Live-Walk for Suicide Awareness event will kick off at Shanley Park with an opening program at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. A walk will begin at 9 a.m. (Registration for the walk begins at 8 and costs $10.) Those who have lost a loved one to suicide are invited to bring a photo or a small yard flag made or purchased in their honor. They will be able to take those items home with them.