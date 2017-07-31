Granbury Police arrested man seen wandering into and outside Walmart was arrested for drug possession.

On Monday, July 24, at approximately 10:19 p.m., officers responded to Walmart for a suspicious person, said Granbury Police Sgt. Cris Brichetto. Officers found David Wayne Felan, 36, from Fort Worth, with a glass pipe with a white crystal residue believed to be methamphetamine in his pants pocket, a syringe wrapped in toilet paper and a pair of nail clippers with a white crystal substance, Brichetto said. Multiple syringes and a pill bottle containing Citalopram Hydrobromide prescribed to someone other than Felan were also found in his vehicle, Brichetto said.

Felan was arrested on the outstanding warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, less than 1 gram.