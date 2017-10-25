Stowaways presenting Halloween carnival Saturday at AMS

The Stowaways Spooktacular carnival, hayrides and Halloween maze will be at Acton Middle School Saturday, Oct. 28. The Children’s Friendly Forest is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Haunted Forest is from 7 to 11 p.m. Half price coupons can be purchased in advance at Acton Middle School and Granbury Middle School during lunch. Coupons can also be purchased the a member of the Stowaways or email

[email protected] Concessions will be cash only.