The Stowaways Spooktacular carnival, hayrides and Halloween maze will be at Acton Middle School Saturday, Oct. 28. The Children’s Friendly Forest is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Haunted Forest is from 7 to 11 p.m. Half price coupons can be purchased in advance at Acton Middle School and Granbury Middle School during lunch. Coupons can also be purchased the a member of the Stowaways or email
[email protected] Concessions will be cash only.
Stowaways presenting Halloween carnival Saturday at AMS
