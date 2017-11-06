Stove fire extinguished with little damage

At 7:26 a.m. on Friday, a residential structure fire was reported on Rickabaugh Road south of Granbury, said fire marshal Ray Wilson. The Granbury, Tolar and Indian Harbor Fire Departments responded, along with Texas EMS and the Hood County Fire Marshal’s Office. An off-duty Tolar firefighter got to the scene first and ensured that everyone was out of the single-wide mobile home, Wilson said.

The Tolar Fire Department removed a stove/oven that was on fire, he said. The Tolar and Granbury Fire Departments extinguished the fire with minimal damage to the residence. All damage was confined to the stove and cabinets next to the stove.

There were no injuries at this incident and the occupants were only minimally displaced, he said.