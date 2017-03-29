Crews are out trying to restore electricity, and residents have started cleaning up after storms packing winds up to 68 mph split trees and ripped fences, power poles and lines in a large part of Hood County early Wednesday morning.

Roof damage occurred at two homes in Pecan Plantation and Lumin ER emergency care at Highway 377 and Acton Highway. Kids at Acton Middle School got a day off because of a power outage there.

One minor injury was reported when a 76-year-old woman tripped on her way to a storm shelter.

Sheriff Roger Deeds, who has been monitoring the activity since 1 a.m., said the damage appeared to be caused be “hard, straight-line winds.” Hood County was under a tornado warning when the storm blew in from the west, but no tornadoes were seen, he said. The warning was issued because of rotation detected on the radar.