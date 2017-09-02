Stories from Harvey, part 5

LOSING THE PAST

Granbury High School computer science teacher Angela Jumper took her parents to see what was left of their home in Woodsboro on Sunday. The town is near Rockport on the Texas coast.

Her parents rode out the hurricane at her house, Jumper said. Her parents’ house was still standing despite suffering some roof damage, but her father lost 50 years worth of woodcrafting tools and machinery.

“I had to pry my dad off their property. It was hard. His whole life was on the ground,” she said.

The rest of the town wasn’t so lucky, she said. With few employment options in the town, those who work have to travel long distances or maintain a second residence elsewhere, so there is not a lot of money coming into the community, Jumper said. Most people get by on Social Security, what little is earned or welfare, she said.

The cost of gas and a hotel room to evacuate would equal the normal budget of a month or two for many families, Jumper said, if they had a car that could drive that far.

Right now, the town lacks water and electric and only has a bare minimum cell service, she said. The electric companies told the town it could take up to a month to six weeks for the lights to come back on, Jumper said. Because of the limited power and cell service, coordinating any relief efforts to the town will be difficult, she acknowledged.

“When the electricity is on, they will fix it, one day at a time,” she said. “The community is very self-sufficient and lives off each other.”