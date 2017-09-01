Stories from Harvey, part 4

FAMILY FIRST

When Becky Carter left her home in Tovoli, she said she was scared, not for herself, but for her family. Her son and daughter-in-law are police officers in Victoria, another town hit hard by the hurricane.

“He couldn’t leave but he asked me to bring his boys out of harm’s way,” she said.

She and the boys are staying with family near Granbury.

The boys have been brave, but it is hard, she said. Her son’s house wasn’t flooded, but there is no electricity, and conditions are not sanitary for young children because the city sewers overflowed, she said.

After she finishes caring for her grandsons, she will have her own house and a whole new set of children to worry about, she said. As cafeteria manager of the high school, there will be truckloads of groceries to throw away, and she doesn’t expect regular trash service.

So for now, she waits.