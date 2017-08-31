Stories from Harvey, part 3

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

At the Quality Inn and Suites in Granbury, Scott Graham and his mother, Darlene Graham, are waiting to return to Tivoli, a gas station stop of about 500 people at the intersection of Highways 35 and 239 between Houston and Corpus Christi.

When he left after boarding up windows for other people, the clouds were streaming overhead, and the rain was already pouring down, Scott said. He is anxious to return doesn’t want to return until the electricity is back on for his mom. He may be out of work for a month before his company goes back to work, he said.

Darlene is worried about water damage.

“I have insurance but not flood insurance,” she explained. “So depending on how the water came in, how do I replace all these things?”

Some Hood County residents have brought them food and clothing donations, brightening their spirits greatly, Scott said on Wednesday.

Darlene hopes people will remember small communities like theirs will face just as much need with fewer resources as the large cities featured on national TV broadcasts.

“After Houston got hit, the rest of us have been on the back-burner,” she said.