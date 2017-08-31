Stories from Harvey, part 2

MAKING ENDS MEET

Casey Lopez came back to the hotel beaming. A trip to local stores had yielded several donations of TV dinners and other food items for her four children ages 18 and under.

That is a big help because the family’s bank account is empty, Lopez said. FEMA is helping those who had to evacuate pay for hotels, but her family fell through a crack.

“We live in an apartment. When we went to apply for FEMA, all the other residents of that apartment had used the same street address, so they flagged it as fraud,” Lopez explained.

The hotel staff has been very gracious, Lopez said. They worked hard to try to get everyone qualified for FEMA, gave them longer access to the continental breakfast, allowed them to grill hamburgers outside and asked the community to donate toiletries, clothing and microwavable food to help them save money.

Lopez said her family will head back to Bay City in the next few days. Her husband had received a message from work that the plant would reopen soon, she said. Her family is now thanking God the floods were not as bad as expected.

The LaQuinta Inn on Highway 377 is accepting donations of food, toiletries and other items to relieve the financial burden on evacuated families, a LaQuinta worker said.