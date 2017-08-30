Stories from Harvey, part 1

THANKFUL TO BE TOGETHER

The 25 members of Janie Robles’ family waiting out the storm at the LaQuinta Inn off Highway 377.

Members of her extended family hail from Bay City and neighboring Van Vleck on the Texas Coast. Limones and her husband Trini didn’t bring much with them, she said, because they expected to be home in about three days.

Five days later, the town has reopened for voluntary returns, said Trini, but residents are warned there will be no electricity, water or sewer to most of the town, parts of which are still underwater.

“Now I feel like it is a waiting game,” Joy said. “We want to go back, but that is what we have to go back to.”

No matter the struggles, they are confident in their faith, family and future, she said with a resounding strength in her voice.

“I have seen God through this storm,” she said.

The hotel is accepting donations of food, toiletries and other items to relieve the financial burden on evacuated families, a LaQuinta worker said.