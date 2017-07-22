William and Vivian Flusche had their phone number slammed on July 8. The phone line was dead and their number was no longer in the AT&T system.

According to the FCC website, “‘slamming’ is the illegal practice of switching a consumer’s traditional wireline telephone company for local, local toll or long-distance service without permission.”

William said he and Vivian called AT&T about 10 times in a week, but were only transferred from department to department, hung up on or told there was nothing that could be done. Hood County News emailed AT&T representatives promised to investigate the situation. The Flusche’s phone rang on Tuesday night.

An AT&T spokesperson confirmed the Flusche’s phone number had been slammed but AT&T had restored their service.

If you suspect your phone number or service has been slammed, check out these web pages for more information on what to do:

• AT&T consumers can find information here.

• The Federal Communication Commission provides protections for customers whose phone service has been slammed including price protections. For more information, visit their website here.

• Texas customers who have been the victim of slamming may report the incident to the Public Utility Commission toll-free at 1-888-782-8477.