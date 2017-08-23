Statue vandalism not justification to shoot, police chief says

It is not legal to shoot someone just because they are vandalizing or damaging a statue, said Granbury Police Chief Mitch Galvan.

In the frenzy of Confederate monuments being removed or protested across the country, a widely circulated Facebook post suggested that in Texas there is legal justification for shooting someone for vandalizing or damaging a statue. State laws about the use of deadly force are much more complicated, Galvan said.

Instead, if someone sees vandalism of any kind, they should call 911 and try to remember every detail about the incident and people involved, Galvan said