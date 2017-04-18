Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds Texans about the sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies April 22 – 24. These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased below the sales price limit.

Items less than $3,000: portable generators.

Items less than $300: emergency ladders and hurricane shutters.

Items less than $75: axes; single or multipack batteries including AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volts or 9 volts; can openers – nonelectric; carbon monoxide detectors; coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric; fire extinguishers; first aid kits; fuel containers; ground anchor systems and tie-down kits; hatchets; ice products – reusable and artificial; light sources including portable self-powered like candles, flashlights and lanterns; mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers; radios – portable self-powered includes two-way and weather band radios; smoke detectors; and tarps and other plastic sheeting.