State notifies 127 gas stations suspected of price gouging

Some DFW Metroplex gas stations are among those being investigated for price gouging following Hurricane Harvey. The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division sent 127 businesses notices of violations for price gouging, according to a press release.

All of the cases involve consumer complaints against gas stations for charging $3.99 or higher for a gallon of unleaded gasoline or diesel following Hurricane Harvey’s destruction. During the disaster, the Consumer Protection Division received about 5,500 price gouging complaints. Many complaints sent photos or receipts.

Some business in the DFW area have told news outlets they did not sell gas at more than $3.99 a gallon and have records to prove it.

Texans can report price gouging by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-621-0508, emailing [email protected] or filing a complaint online.